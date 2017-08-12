When history meets geneology

From 1908 until 1924, Lewis Hine chronicled the plight of American child laborers, and his pictures shaped the nation’s laws. Hine took over 5,000 photographs of child laborers, and those pictures helped persuade legislators—and the general public—to support laws to prohibit child labor.

For more than a decade, author and historian Joe Manning has been researching those photos, available at the Library of Congress website. Hine’s captions helped identify the names, and Manning set out to find out what happened after those photos were taken.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Manning will present his findings at a meeting of the Southington Genealogical Society.

Since 2005, Manning has been carefully and persistently researching the lives of the children in Hine’s photos. Manning has identified the children and contacted and interviewed the descendants—sons, daughters and grandchildren.

The Lewis Hine Project has written histories about how the lives of the child workers turned out, and their legacies.

In his presentation, the former Connecticut resident will talk about his research, show some of the Hine photographs, and share some of his most compelling stories. All of Manning’s more than 300 stories can be seen on his website at MorningsOnMapleStreet.com.

The meeting will be held in the second floor community room at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

