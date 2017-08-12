Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Aug. 10

These are the results for summer season contests for Thursday, Aug. 10. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The second-seeded Blues were eliminated from the FCBL playoffs after suffering their second-straight loss, 4-3, to the No. 5 Nashua Silver Knights (29-27) in a best-of-three-games series in the second round, ending their season at home. The Blues fell, 10-9, the night before in game one at the Silver Knights. Ryan Sullivan and Anthony Meduri put the Sliver Knights on the scoreboard first with a solo home run in the second and RBI triple that scored a pair of runs in the third. Josh Zbierski cut the deficit to a run with a base hit in the fourth, and Logan Greene knotted the score with a pair of runs in the sixth. Collin Duffley replaced Cam Cruz on the mound to start the sixth, and the Blues jumped all over him. With one out, Alex Loparco advanced to first on an error by the shortstop, and Zbierski walked. The pair eventually advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. An out later, Logan Greene (2-for-4) tied the game by driving in Loparco and Zbierski on a throw to first that he beat out for a RBI single, which the first baseman ultimately mishandled. With two outs and a runner on second in the next inning, Bristol’s center fielder misplayed a fly ball and allowed Ted Williams to score Luke Tyree for the game-winning run with a base hit. The Blues mustered just four hits and committed three errors, producing six errors in both games combined. Malachi Edmond (1-2) started on the mound and went six innings with three strikeouts, allowing three hits, three earned runs, and one walk. John Natoli (3-1) relieved Edmond and was credited with the loss after throwing a pair of innings. Bristol finished the summer at 28-24 overall. The Silver Knights will play the No. 6 Worcester Bravehearts (28-29) in the FCBL championship series, scheduled for Aug. 11, 12, and 13 (if necessary). The Bravehearts eliminated the top-seeded Brockton Rox (32-23) in the second round by upsetting them, 4-3, in game one and, 13-8, in game two.

