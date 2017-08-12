Orchard Valley Garden Club donates to rail-trail

Pedestrians on the linear trail at High Street in Southington have been treated to the latest community project by Southington’s Orchard Valley Garden Club.

A pollinator garden has been planted along the trail to provide nectar and host plants for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

The project began in 2016 with the removal of weeds and invasive plants. Then pollinator friendly native plants donated by garden club members were planted and the area was mulched.

The club maintains the garden by weeding and watering during dry spells.

For more info about the garden and the OVGC visit orchardvalleygardenclub.weebly.com.