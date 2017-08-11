Police identify man from attempted robbery at Exxon

On Thursday, Aut. 10, Dallas Bailey, 36, of Hartford, was served with an active warrant by Southington police at the Bristol Superior Court. The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred in Southington at the Exxon gas station on 682 Queen St.

On April 23, Southington police were dispatched to the gas station at 1 a.m. after a black male suspect, identified as Bailey, entered the Exxon and attempted a robbery. He ordered gas and cigarettes. When the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, Bailey demanded money from the cash register. The clerk refused, and Bailey made a movement with his hand to emphasize that he had a gun (a silver handgun).

At this point, another vehicle pulled into the gas pump area, and Bailey fled. The clerk followed him out of the store and watched him get into a white Nissan Altima that was parked in front of the pumps. At the time, there was a black female attempting to put gas into the Nissan. The female got into the passenger side of the Nissan, and the pair fled south on Queen Street.

A short time later, the Connecticut State Police found the Nissan abandoned in Hartford. Southington detectives responded and took custody of the Nissan.

Bailey was charged with attempt to commit first degree robbery and first degree threatening. He was processed and detained on a $250,000 bond.

Police have yet to identify the female, described as a black woman, approximately 5’3″ to 5’5″, approximately 100 to 110 lbs. She was described as “petite” and in her early 20s. She was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with light blue jeans, a dark blue or black hat, and she had short, dark colored hair.

Police are asking anyone that has any information to contact Det. J. Lopa at (860) 378-1644 or jlopa@southingtonpolice.org.