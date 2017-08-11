Obituary: Roland E. Paquette, 62

Roland E. Paquette, 62, of Southington, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2017. He was the husband of Jennifer Klepacki.

Roland was born on May 23, 1955 in Holyoke, MA, the son of the late Eugene and Jeannette (Francoeur) Paquette. He was an independent software engineer and an accomplished musician, having produced more than 200 songs throughout his career, many of which can be listened to on www.ropaq.com. He loved his family and friends, the beauty of this planet, and driving fast cars with the top down, music blaring.

In addition to his beloved wife Jennifer, he is survived by his children Michael Raymond and Elizabeth Kate Paquette of Boston, MA; his brother Robert Paquette and his fiancée Bonnie Stromgren of Medford, MA; his sister Renee Paquette and her wife Anna Hall; his stepchildren TaraFawn Maen and the Klepacki Family as well as his doggies Silver and Lily.

He was predeceased by his brothers Sgt. Raymond Paquette and Ronald Paquette.

A private graveside service was held in Chicopee, MA In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial contribution to the Environmental Defense Fund.

