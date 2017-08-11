Obituary: Cynthia B. Melander, 73

Cynthia B. Melander, 73, of Southington, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2017 at the Hospital of Central CT, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Beatrice (Anderson) Melander. Cynthia was a former New Britain and Plainville resident, moving to Southington in 2004. She was formerly employed as a Claims Adjustor at MetLife, Cigna and Zurich. She was also a longtime employee of New Britain General Hospital. Cynthia was a lifelong member of Bethany Covenant Church where she served as the Church Council Secretary and on the Fellowship and Service Ministry. She was also a member of Women’s Ministries, the Women’s Book Club and a faithful volunteer for the church newsletter. She was an avid Red Sox fan.

Surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Roy Wennberg of Kensington; ten nieces and nephews, who were like her own children: Gail Cianci-Hageman, Susan Yantz, Roger Kelly, Gary Carlson, Nancy Lancaster, Sharon Orlich, Don Kelly, Dan Kelly, Rich Kelly, and Jimmy Carlson; eighteen grandnieces and grandnephews; and sixteen great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. In addition to her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Lincoln Carlson and Clarise and Jack Kelly, and by her grandnephew, Richard Cianci, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 21st at 11 AM at Bethany Covenant Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours are Sunday, August 20th from 5-7 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to the Building Fund at Bethany Covenant Church 785 Mill St. Berlin, CT 06037. Please share a memory of Cynthia with the family in the on line guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.