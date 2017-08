Eight Southington Police Explorer Cadets attended and graduated from the 2017 Cadet Police Academy where they completed a week long training program held at the University of Hartford in West Hartford from July 23 to July 29. Basic Program: Patrick Jay, Jeremy Capobianco, Tyler Kuczynski, Nick Daddona. Practical Skills Program: Bryan Arsan, Yadira Espinoza, Josh Palmer and Brandon Apicella. Daddona earned first place in the physical agility competition.