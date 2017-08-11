Blessing of the animals on Sept. 3 at First Lutheran Church

The First Lutheran Church, at 232 Bristol St., will be holding their annual “Blessing of the animals” service on Sunday, Sept. 3 on the front lawn. The service will begin at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine, under a tent on the church grounds.

The event is held annually in memory of St. Francis of Assisi and his love of all creatures. All are welcome to bring pets, whether dog, cat, rabbit, ferret, guinea pig, hamster, bird, turtle, snake, etc. Leashes and cages are acceptable, but only if your pet needs it.

Even stuffed animals or pet photos are welcome.

For more information, call the church office at (860) 628-9001.