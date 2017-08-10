Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Aug. 9

These are the results for summer season contests for Wednesday, Aug. 9. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: After ending the regular season with four-straight wins to earn the second seed in the FCBL playoffs, Bristol’s winning streak was snapped after the Blues fell by a run, 10-9, in game one of their three-game series with the No. 5 Nashua Silver Knights (28-27) on the road. The Silver Knights jumped out to an 8-2 lead after the fourth inning, but the Blues scattered runs over the next four innings to take a one-run advantage after the top of the eighth, combining for six runs in the fifth and sixth. However, with one out and runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth, Anthony Meduri drove in both runs on a RBI single and error by the catcher, giving the Silver Knights a one-game lead over the Blues in the series. The Blues finished with 13 hits and committed three errors. Mark Tumosa paced the offense by going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI. Chris Davis went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and one run scored. Logan Greene (2-for-5) and Ben Maycock each hit a home run. Michael Genaro (2-0) started on the mound and went three innings with three strikeouts, allowing seven hits, six earned runs, and a walk. Kyle Haag (0-1) relieved Genaro to go four innings, and Joel Torres (0-1) was credited with the loss after closing with three hits and two earned runs. The Blues will return home to host the Silver Knights tomorrow night for game two of the series. Game time is 7 p.m. Bristol is currently 28-23 overall. The Silver Knights advanced to the second round by defeating the No. 4 Pittsfield Suns (0-1), 5-2, on the road in a play-in game. The No. 6 Worcester Bravehearts (27-29) defeated the No. 3 Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (29-24), 9-2, on the road in the other play-in game and are now a game up on the top-seeded Brockton Rox (32-22) with a 3-4 victory at home in game one of their second-round series.

