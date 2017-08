Town offices will be closed tomorrow afternoon, Friday, Aug. 11. for Employee Appreciation Day.

All offices will close from 12 noon until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and re-open on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

The Southington Public Library will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and re-open Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Normal business hours will resume on Monday.