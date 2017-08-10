Obituary: Thelma H. (Adams) Long

Thelma H. Long, maiden name, Adams, widow of Barry Long, was born on July 20, 1920, in New Limerick, Maine. Born to Horace and Gertrude Bragan, she was adopted by Earl and Anna Adams.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Balfour, Burlington, CT, and Janet Sokol, and son-in-law Gene Sokol, from Southington, CT. She also had two brothers, Kenneth Bragan and Elbridge Bragan as well as seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and three great – great grandchildren.

She was one of the original Rosie the Riveters while raising two children alone while their dad was in Germany fighting World War II. (She was a feminist before she ever heard the word “feminist”.) After the war ended, she and her husband bought a farm and she became a waitress in addition to churning butter, boiling maple syrup, canning vegetables etc. During that time, she also took in 3 young girls that were wards of the state to live with us. She always encouraged our interests and tried to help us pursue them, for example: a piano and lessons for her eldest, only in 2nd grade.

After moving to CT, she went back into manufacturing until her youngest daughter graduated from high school and then, together, they went to hairdressing school. Within no time, she and her husband bought a house and she opened two (2) beauty shops, Villa Hair Stylist in Plainville and another salon in Farmington. AND, they built a small strip of 3 stores in front of the house which included “Linda’s Place”, her oldest daughter’s ceramic studio. AND, she bought a bright red, 1968 Chevy convertible, something she must have wanted for a long time.

She also helped raise 6 grandchildren, encouraging them in their interests as well and, being an animal lover, she welcomed the many strange new pets, making a home for any we would bring home. Her hobbies in later years were knitting, cross stitch, and a few crafts.

Before retiring, she was a member of the VFW in Plainville. When retired, she and her husband, who passed in 1999, retired and wintered in Micco, FL where they joined the Moose Club and were very active in the local AARP. They summered in Wells, Maine.

