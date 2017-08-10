Obituary: Ann (Szczupaczynski) Morytko, 74

Ann (Szczupaczynski) Morytko, 74, of Southington, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 6, 2017. She was the wife of Bruno Morytko with whom she recently celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Ann was born in New Haven on November 17, 1942, one of three daughters of the late Frank and Rose (Kolodziej) Szczupaczynski. A longtime resident of Southington, she was a member of Mary Our Queen Church.

In addition to her husband, Bruno, she leaves her daughters and sons-in-law, Virginia and John Swiatek of Bristol and Patricia and Brett Wilson of New Hartford; her grandson, Shawn Morytko; her sisters, Audrey Copperthite and Doreen Morse and her husband, Gary; along with many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Ann may be remembered with contributions to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Ann’s life will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St, Southington. Committal will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday prior to the Mass, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville.

For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com