On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Southington police, fire fighters, and AMR ambulances were dispatched to Rex Forge Manufacturing located at 345 Atwater St. in Southington.

A 39 year old male suffered a head injury while at work, and the man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury and later transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford by Lifestar. OSHA was contacted and will be investigating this incident.