Bees beat Sugar Land, 7-3

ROSA GOES 3-3, SCORES TWICE IN VICTORY OVER SUGAR LAND

In 140 Characters or Less: A pair of 3 run home runs, one by Jon Griffin and another by Michael Crouse lead Bees to 7-3 win over Skeeters #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Up 3-0 after a 3 run home run by Jon Griffin in the bottom of the 1st inning, Michael Crouse came to bat with 2 runners on in the 2nd inning. He would follow in Griffin’s footsteps with a 3 run shot of his own, extending New Britain’s lead to 6-0. When the 7-3 final score was reached, Crouse’s homer would go down as the game winning hit.

Pitchers of Record: W: Kyle Simon (7-10) | L: Jake Hale (7-5)

Player(s) of the Game: Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 3 RBI | Joe Benson (Sugar Land) – 3-3, 2B | Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 3 RBI

Next Game: Thursday, August 10th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (11-20, 37-64) vs. York Revolution (19-13, 47-55)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Mike Lee (2-6, 4.42) | York: RHP Victor Mateo (5-6, 3.82)

Bees Buzz: Jon Griffin hit a 3 run home run in the 1st inning, his 7th home run of the year. Griffin has hit two 3 run home runs in exactly 2 weeks…Michael Crouse hit a 3 run home run in the 2nd inning, his 15th home run of the year. Crouse leads the Bees with four 3 run home runs…The last time the Bees had multiple 3 run home runs in a game was on July 28th last season against Southern Maryland. James Skelton and Jon Griffin homered in the game…With 2 strikeouts in his start, Jonathan Pettibone is now 2 strikeouts away from 500 strikeouts in his professional career…Jovan Rosa has recorded multiple hits in 6 of his last 7 games. He leads the Bees in that category with 35 multi-hit games…Kyle Simon made his first relief appearance in a game since May 8th, also against Sugar Land…With a hit in tonight’s game, Jake McGuiggan is now 2 hits away from 100 hits in his professional career…This series is the first official series split for the Bees this season, with Sugar Land taking a victory in game 1 and the Bees victorious tonight in game 2…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 241, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 264, including postseason.