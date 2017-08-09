Waterbury man arrested for stealing wallet at grocery store

Scott Tenney, 28, of 303 New Haven Ave., Waterbury, turned himself into Southington police on Aug. 7 after hearing about an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The warrant was a result of an investigation where Tenney and an accomplice claimed a lost wallet at a local grocery store. The pair said that they knew the owner and would return the wallet to him. Once in their possession, they used the credit cards to purchase items for themselves at several stores in the area.

Tenney was charged with sixth degree larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, criminal attempt to commit sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit credit card theft, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, conspiracy to commit illegal use of a credit card, and second degree breach of peace.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Aug. 21.