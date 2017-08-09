Southington Public Library listings for the Aug. 11 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

August

Through Labor Day, hours are as follows: Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Saturdays. There will be no Saturday Morning movies during the summer. Vanda Koceva is the August Artist of the Month. Paintings by Vanda Koceva of Bristol, a native of Poland and former architect. Her favorite subjects are scenes of the Bible, churches, people, and flowers created using watercolors and acrylics. She also likes to create hand-painted greeting cards. The exhibit is on display during normal business hours.

Wednesday, August 23rd, at 3:30 p.m. Cooking the Books: Picnic Foods—Dishes to Make and Take. Thursday Aug 24, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Come to the program ready to share a dish and discuss your experience. “If your experiments yield disastrous results, that’s okay. Bring it along, anyway.” Participants are encouraged to bring your own plate, utensils, and serving spoon. Dishes should arrive ready to eat as there is no kitchen facility on hand. Please also bring 12 copies of your recipe to share. Everyone who attends will receive a binder to store their recipes.

Ongoing