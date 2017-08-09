Routine check at Panthorn Park leads to pot arrests

Investigation of a parked truck at Panthorn Park led to the arrest of three people. Christopher Descoteaux, 18, along with Alexander Johnson-Barnes, 19, and an unnamed juvenile were charged with marijuana related charges.

The investigation began at approximately 8 p.m. on Aug. 4, when a Southington police officer was conducting a routine extra check of the park at 485 Burritt Street. In the uppermost parking lot, the officer found a truck occupied by two local men and a juvenile. The truck was parked alongside several tree service bucket trucks as if to hide from plain view, and the park was closed at the time of the check.

During the course of the investigation a small amount of marijuana and an 11.5 inch military knife was found within the truck.

Descoteaux was charged with having a weapon in a motor vehicle and being in a park after hours. He was released on a $5,000 bond with an Aug. 14 court appearance in Bristol.

Johnson-Barnes was issued an infraction ticket for possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana with an answer date of Aug. 18.

The juvenile was no charged with any violations.