Police blotter for the Aug. 11 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Thursday, Aug. 3:

Robert Radke, 29, of 31 Marney Dr., Middlebury, was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Kristina Gonzalez, 38, of 142 Liberty St., Southington, was given a summons on Aug. 3 for failure to insure a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Erica Waller, 34, of 55 Burwell Ave., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 3 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Hector Santiago, 50, of 50 21 1/2 High St., Waterbury, was arrested on Aug. 3 and charged with possession of narcotics and misuse of a marker plate. In a second incident, Santiago was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Bobbi B. Jakiela, 43, of 42 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was arrested on Aug. 3 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain lane.