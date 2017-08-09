Miscellaneous listings for the Aug. 11 edition

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

SOUTHINGTON/BRISTOL

POST OFFICE PASSPORT EVENT. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Plantsville Post Office, 847 S. Main St. Bring the following documents to apply or renew a passport: application for first time applicants (DS-11) or renewals (DS-82); citizenship evidence for first time applicants; 2 forms of ID (with photocopies of front and back of each ID); passport photo (service available for $15); and payment. More info and forms at usa.gov/passport.

YANKEES-RED SOX BUS TRIP. Bus leaves at noon from St. Paul Catholic HS in Bristol. Cost is $150 per person and includes bus to Yankee Stadium, ticket to the game, sandwiches, snacks and beverages. Proceeds benefit the St. Paul Catholic girls softball booster club and the Petit Family Foundation. Contact Gary Hovhanessian at (860) 690-5959 or garyhov@aol.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

SOUTHINGTON

TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Toys, furniture, kitchen items, tools, books, electronics. Proceeds support the church. More info at FCCSouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

SOUTHINGTON

BLAST FROM THE PAST CAR SHOW. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 72 Auxiliary. Cost is $10 for show cars ($20 for vendors). All participants must bring their own tents and tables. Contact: Shannon Wilmot at shanlynn.sw@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

SOUTHINGTON

CAR SHOW (VENDOR REGISTRATION). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Summit at Plantsville, 216 Summit St. Hosted by The Summit at Plantsville and The Connecticut Road Lancers. No admission or entrance fees for cars up to 1986. To register as a food truck, die cast car vendor, crafter, and more, call Barbara Blau, (860) 628-0364 or at recreation@summitatplantsville.com.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1977 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Hawks Landing Country Club, Pattonwood Dr. Cost is $60 per person, includes buffet, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, and cash bar. More info on Facebook at 40th Reunion SHS Class of 1977 (event) or Class of 1977 Southington High School (page). Tickets at www.paypal.me/bermudamike/60.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1967 REUNION. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Waverly Inn, Cheshire. Cost is $65 per person, includes hors d’oeuvres, buffet, and desserts. Tickets available through Sept. 1. Contact: Joann Volpe at joavolp@yahoo.com or Leslie (Turek) Griffin at lesandcolt6@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HS CLASS OF 1960 REUNION. Noon to 5 p.m. at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. Cost is $35 per person. Contact: Joan Mancini-Neyes at (860) 747-6137 or Jnoyes1485@cox.net; or Terry Piccoli-DeBisschop at terrymarie65@cox.net; or Kathy Walsh-Fagan at (860) 674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 12, 19, 26; Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30; Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28; Nov. 4, 18; Dec. 2, 16.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.