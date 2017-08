Fire report for the Aug. 11 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 39 incidents from Monday, July 24 to Sunday, July 30:

Monday, July 24

10:34:10 a.m., 493 S. End Rd., New Mill, Smoke detector activation

11:08:29 a.m., 2321 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

5:37:48 p.m., 36 John St., Dispatched and cancelled en route

7:52:54 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln, Smoke detector activation

8:47:23 p.m., 1078 Savage St., No Incident found on arrival

11:43:47 p.m., 1660 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Building fire

Tuesday, July 25

12:00:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

4:22:03 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out

10:39:03 a.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

12:01:37 p.m., 550 N. Main St., Vehicle accident

12:13:53 p.m., 505 N. Main St., Stop & Shop, Lock-out Vehicle

2:43:02 p.m., 857 Queen St., HazMat release investigation

4:09:03 p.m., 127 Shweky Ln., Building fire

4:10:14 p.m., 50 Hilltop Dr., CO detector activation

9:26:54 p.m., 697 S. End Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

Wednesday, July 26

1:20:13 p.m., 365 Queen St., Smoke detector activation

6:22:33 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

Thursday, July 27

8:26:16 a.m., West St. and Churchill St., Vehicle accident

10:53:11 a.m., West St. and Prospect St., Vehicle accident

3:11:35 p.m., 1816 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle

4:27:38 p.m., 174 Foley Dr., Water or steam leak

7:29:17 p.m., 419 Spring Lake Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Friday, July 28

8:23:56 a.m., 100 Queen St., Alarm system sounded

9:33:08 a.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, No Incident found on arrival

11:04:29 a.m., West St. and Jude Ln., Vehicle Accident

1:39:42 p.m., Canal St. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

5:43:17 p.m., 2060 West St., Hidden Valley, Vehicle accident

6:19:03 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

10:58:29 p.m., 10 Center St., Service Call

11:48:40 p.m., Bristol St., Vehicle accident

Saturday, July 29

1:18:08 a.m., 36 Tanglewood Dr., Vehicle Accident

7:23:12 a.m., 866 Glacier Way, EMS call, excluding vehicle

2:42:39 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Vehicle Accident

6:54:08 p.m., 96 S. Borough Rd., Vehicle accident

7:32:23 p.m., 485 Burritt St., Panthorn Park, Lock-out Vehicle

7:45:00 p.m., Berlin Ave. and Woodruff St., Public service

10:56:07 p.m., 129 Center St., Public service

11:44:49 p.m., 15 Charles St., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, July 30