Bullpen tosses shutout in Bees’ loss

BULLPEN TOSSES 4 2/3 SHUTOUT INNINGS IN 5-0 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Jovan Rosa tallies 900th professional hit, bullpen combines for 4.2 scoreless relief innings in 5-0 loss to Skeeters #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Josh Prince scored Sugar Land’s first run in the top of the 3rd inning with an RBI single. It brought home Caleb Ramsey to give the Skeeters the 1-0 lead at the time. With New Britain held scoreless, it would prove to be the game winning play.

Pitchers of Record: W: Mitch Talbot (6-3) | L: Nick Greenwood (1-4)

Player(s) of the Game: Caleb Ramsey (Sugar Land) – 2-4, 2 RBI | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-4, tallied 900th career hit

Next Game: Wednesday, August 9th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Sugar Land Skeeters (14-16, 44-56) vs. New Britain Bees (10-20, 36-64)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Jonathan Pettibone (1-5, 4.66) | Sugar Land: RHP Jake Hale (7-4, 2.85)

TICKETS: BUY HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

PROMOTIONS: It’s YMCA Fun “4” Everyone Day at New Britain Stadium as the Bees conclude their series against Sugar Land! Use the promo code “FUN4” when purchasing tickets online to get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips, 4 drinks, and a 10% discount at B. Hive & Co. for just $50, a savings of 60%!

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: With a single in the bottom of the 4th inning, Jovan Rosa has reached 900 hits in his professional career…Today’s game was Nick Greenwood’s 99th start of his professional career…The New Britain bullpen combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, only allowing 1 hit and striking out 4 batters…Jovan Rosa has recorded multiple hits in 5 of his last 6 games…Michael Crouse stole his team leading 29th stolen base in the bottom of the 1st inning…Today’s game is the first time that the Bees were shut out at home since game 2 of a doubleheader against Long Island on June 7th…Brandon Shimo has not allowed a run in 6 2/3 consecutive innings of relief…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 240, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 263, including postseason.