New Britain Bees weekend round-up for Aug. 7

NAPPO THROWS 6 2/3 STRONG INNINGS IN VICTORY OVER YORK

Rosa, Walton hit back to back homers, Nappo gets the win behind 6.2 strong innings in 3-1 victory over the Revolution

The Game Changed When…: The Bees came to bat in the bottom of the 6th inning down 1-0 at the time. With 1 out, Jovan Rosa would hit a solo home run to tie the game, and then Jamar Walton would follow with a solo shot of his own to give New Britain the 2-1 lead. The 2 runs in that frame would be essential in securing the 3-1 victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Greg Nappo (1-1) | L: Frank Gailey (9-8) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (10)

Player(s) of the Game: Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-3, HR, RBI | Alexi Casilla (York) – 2-4, 2 2B | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 3-4

Bees Buzz: Today’s game was Greg Nappo’s first win in the Atlantic League…The win is New Britain’s 15th come from behind win of the season…Jovan Rosa and Jamar Walton hit back to back home runs in the bottom of the 6th inning of the game, the first time the Bees hit back to back home runs since June 22nd against Sugar Land (Jovan Rosa, Craig Maddox in the 1st inning)…The Bees pitching staff did not allow a hit in 5 consecutive innings (4th – 8th)…Greg Nappo pitched 6 2/3 innings today for his longest outing of the season…Jamar Walton’s home run was his first home run at home this season…With a walk in the bottom of the 4th inning, Jordan Hinshaw extended his on base streak to 25 games, extending the team lead in that category…Greg Nappo struck out 6 batters in his start today, a new personal high for him in a start this season…With 2 hits in today’s game, Jovan Rosa is now 1 hit away from 900 hits in his professional career…The Bees have hit multiple home runs in a game for the second time in just over a week…Michael Crouse has recorded multiple hits in back to back games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 239, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 262, including postseason.

YORK CLINCHES SERIES WITH 6-3 WIN IN GAME 3

Jamar Walton totals 4 hits on the night, drives in a pair in 6-3 loss to York. Last game of series tomorrow at 1:35

The Game Changed When…: In the top of the 3rd inning, York led 2-1 when Isaias Tejeda came to the plate with two runners on base. He would bring them both home with a single, extending York’s lead to 4-1. The hit would end up being the game winning hit as the 6-3 final score was reached.

Pitchers of Record: W: Victor Mateo (5-6) | L: Kyle Simon (6-10) | SV: Brad Allen (15)

Bees Buzz: Jamar Walton has recorded 7 hits through his last 2 games…Tonight’s game was Jamar Walton’s first 4 hit game of the season, and his first 4 hit game overall since September 9th of last season against Sugar Land…Jovan Rosa has recorded multiple hits in 2 of his last 3 games, extending his team lead in that category tonight to 33 total multi-hit games on the season…Kyle Simon has pitched 8 or more innings in 3 of his last 5 starts…Tonight’s game was 5 minutes longer than New Britain’s shortest 9 inning game this season (2:07 on July 20th at Somerset)…James Skelton’s on base streak has been snapped at 21 consecutive games…With 2 hits in tonight’s game, Jovan Rosa is now 3 hits away from 900 hits in his professional career…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 238, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 261, including postseason.

CROUSE HOMERS, ROE PITCHES 300TH CAREER INNING IN LOSS

Crouse hits 14th homer of the year, Bees rally late in the 9th but fall short as York holds on for 7-4 win

The Game Changed When…: Alonzo Harris came to bat for York with the bases loaded in the top of the 2nd inning. At the time, the game was tied at 1, with New Britain taking the early lead and then York tying it up quickly in the 2nd. Harris would give the Revolution the lead for good with a grand slam to make the score 5-1. When the final score of 7-4 was reached, it would prove to be the game winning hit.

Pitchers of Record: W: Jay Gause (7-1) | L: Mike Lee (2-6)

Player(s) of the Game: Alonzo Harris (York) – 1-3, HR, 5 RBI | Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 3-4, 2B, RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 1-3, HR, RBI

Bees Buzz: Tonight’s game was Mike Lee’s first start since July 16th against Southern Maryland…With a leadoff single in the 1st inning, Jordan Hinshaw extended his on base streak to 24 consecutive games, extending the team lead for the season in that category…Michael Crouse hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th inning, his 14th home run of the year and his first home run since July 16th against Southern Maryland…After pitching one of his two innings of relief in tonight’s game, Brandon Fry had officially logged 100 innings pitched as a member of the New Britain Bees…Nate Roe reached 300 innings pitched in his professional career after a fielder’s choice recorded the second out of the 8th inning in the game…Jamar Walton recorded 3 hits in tonight’s game, his first 3 hit game since June 28th against Lancaster…Tonight’s game was the first time that James Skelton batted in the 9th spot of the batting order this season…With 1 strikeout in his 1 inning of relief, Nate Roe is now 6 strikeouts away from 200 strikeouts in his professional career…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 237, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 260, including postseason.