Scoreboard: Sports results on Sunday, August 6

These are the results for summer season contests for Sunday, August 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: They only mustered four hits, but the Blues managed to win the West Division title for the first time in the franchise’s three-year history with a two-run triumph, 3-1, over the Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (29-23) at home in their regular season finale. The Blues were a game behind the Dirt Dawgs coming into the game and haven’t lost since Monday, ending the regular season with four-straight wins. Jack Gethings gave the Dirt Dawgs a 1-0 advantage after stealing home on an error by the catcher in the opening inning. But with two outs and runners on first and second in the fifth, Logan Green put the Blues up for good on a RBI double that drove in a pair of runs. Jayson Gonzalez (2-for-4) capped off the win with a RBI double that scored a run in the sixth. Brandon Fox (0-1) started on the mound and went two and one-third innings with a strikeout, allowing a hit and a walk. Tyler Kovalewich (2-1) picked up the win after relieving Fox to go two and two-thirds innings with two hits and a walk. Tommy Curtin (2-1) closed with three strikeouts and a hit to get his 12th save of the season. Kyle Haag (0-1) and Jacob Wallace (0-3) saw some action on the mound as well. The Blues earned a bye in the first round of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League playoffs after finishing the regular season at 28-22 overall and will be scheduled to play their first postseason game on either Tuesday, Aug. 8 or Wednesday, Aug. 9. The Brockton Rox (32-21) won the East Division title and finished with the best record in the league. The playoffs will feature six teams in a three-round format. The winner of each division will have a bye in round one. The next four teams with the best overall records will play in winner-take-all play-in games. The play-in games will feature the No. 3 against No. 6 seed and the No. 4 against No. 5 seed. Teams will be seeded one through six based on overall records. Round two will feature a three-game series between the league’s top seed and the lowest remaining seed from round one, while the league’s No. 2 seed will match up against the highest remaining seed from round one. The league championship will be determined by a final three-game series between the two winners of the semi-final round.

**Summer Records & Standings**

Bristol Blues Baseball:

FINAL WEST DIVISION STANDINGS Record HRDW HRDL PTS PCT Streak Last 10 Bristol Blues 28-22 0 0 56 0.560 4W 5-5 Wachusett Dirt Dawgs 29-23 3 0 58 0.558 1L 6-4 Pittsfield Suns 26-27 2 1 53 0.500 5L 4-6 Worcester Bravehearts 25-29 0 3 53 0.491 1W 5-5

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.