Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, August 5

These are the results for summer season contests for Saturday, August 5.

Bristol Blues Baseball: After receiving a day’s rest on Friday, the Blues continued their winning streak and haven’t lost since Monday. The Blues earned their third-straight win by blanking the Worcester Bravehearts (24-29), 7-0, in seven innings on the road, recording their first shutout of the season. The Blues held a 2-0 advantage after the third inning off a pair of errors and scored three of their four runs in the sixth off two more errors, adding another run in the seventh off an error by the pitcher. The Bravehearts finished with six errors. Josh Zbierski went 3-for-4 at the plate with a RBI, a run scored, and a double. In his first game as a Blue, Alex Loparco went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI. Tucker Lord (2-0) started on the mound and picked up the win after five innings with four strikeouts, allowing five hits and three walks. John Natoli (3-0) and Keith Grant (0-2) each threw an inning as well. The Blues will wrap up the week when they host the divisional Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (29-22) in their regular season finale tomorrow at 6 p.m. Bristol is currently 27-22 overall and a game behind the Dirt Dawgs in second place of the West Division.

