Letter: Reader supports all who serve

To the editor:

Who so ever will bleed, so that I will not? Who will die, so I will live? Who will defend justice and serve, so that I may maintain my freedoms? I salute you.

It matters not that we are different in however many ways there may be. What matters is that you choose to serve, you choose to make the sacrifices required which may ultimately end your life. Be strong, be brave, and just be. My heart is with you and though I do not pray, I speak silent with hope you never have to face that final moment of truth in the call of duty.

Know as well that, despite the horrendous attitude of your commander in chief, you are loved, honored, and respected. Not just for the uniform you wear, but more so the reason you wear it.

Michael Aldieri, Plantsville