Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, August 2

These are the results for summer season contests for Wednesday, August 2. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: Bristol’s home game against the North Shore Navigators (20-30) was cancelled, due to rain. The Blues will wrap up the week and regular season with contests against divisional opponents the Pittsfield Suns (26-24), Worcester Bravehearts (22-26), and Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (27-21). Bristol is currently 24-22 overall.

