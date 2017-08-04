Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, August 1

These are the results for summer season contests for Tuesday, August 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: The Blues mustered just four hits, but managed to end their two-game losing streak and jump two games above .500 with a two-run triumph, 4-2, at the Pittsfield Suns (26-24). The Suns held a 1-0 advantage with a run in the opening inning until the Blues took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the third. Following three-straight walks to load the bases, Jayson Gonzalez drew a walk to knot the score and give the Blues their first run of the game, forcing the Suns to make a pitching change by replacing Brian Rodriguez with Brandon Shileikis. An out later, Max Goione capped off the inning by giving the Blues a one-run advantage that they wouldn’t surrender with a RBI single. Logan Green and Chris Davis added insurance by scoring runs on a RBI triple and fielder’s choice in the fourth and fifth innings. The suns came up short with a run in the ninth. Malachi Edmond (1-2) started on the mound and picked up the win after going eight innings with six strikeouts, allowing just two hits and a walk. Lizandro Cruz relieved Edmond to go two-thirds of an inning, and Tommy Curtin (1-1) closed to get his 11th save of the season. The Blues will wrap up the week and regular season with contests against the North Shore Navigators (20-30), divisional Suns, divisional Worcester Bravehearts (22-26), and divisional Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (27-21). Bristol is currently 24-22 overall.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.