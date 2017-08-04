Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, August 3

These are the results for summer season contests for Thursday, August 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: After a day off from the rain, the Blues picked up where they left off from and earned their second-straight win with a 10-2 victory over the Pittsfield Suns (26-25) at home. The Blues combined for seven runs in the second and third innings and capped off the win with three runs in the seventh, finishing with 14 hits. The Suns scored their lone two runs in the seventh. Jayson Gonzalez was flawless at the plate after going 4-for-4, pacing the offense with three runs scored, two RBI, two doubles, a home run, and a walk. Max Goione backed Gonzalez by going 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Nick Roy went 2-for-4 as well with three runs scored, a double, and a walk. The Blues used seven pitchers in the game. Michael Genaro (2-0) started on the mound and went three innings with a pair of strikeouts, allowing just two hits and a walk. Tyler Kovalewich (1-1) picked up his first win of the season after relieving Genaro to go an inning. Tommy Curtin (1-1) pitched the ninth inning to close. The Blues will have another day off tomorrow, but will wrap up the week and the regular season when they travel to the divisional Worcester Bravehearts (23-27) on Saturday and then return home to host the divisional Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (28-22) on Sunday. Bristol is currently 25-22 overall.

