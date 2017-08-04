Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, July 31

These are the results for summer season contests for Monday, July 31. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Bristol Blues Baseball: After coming off one of their worst weeks of the regular season, the Blues continued down the same path with their worst loss of the regular season after falling, 16-2, at the Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (26-21), dropping to just a game above .500. The Dirt Dawgs held a 3-1 advantage after the third inning until they broke open the game by combining for 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings, adding three more runs in the eighth. The Dirt Dawgs outhit the Blues, 17-5. Max Goione went 2-for-4 at the plate with a RBI, a run scored, and a home run. Jake Frasca (0-1) started on the mound and was credited with the loss after going four innings with five strikeouts, allowing seven hits, five earned runs, and a walk. Anthony Morrone (6-2) and Tucker Lord (1-0) each threw a pair of innings. The Blues will wrap up the week and regular season with contests against the divisional Pittsfield Suns (26-23), Northshore Navigators (20-29), divisional Worcester Bravehearts (22-25), and divisional Dirt Dawgs. Bristol is currently 23-22 overall.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.