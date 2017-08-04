Registration open for fall athletes: New FamilyID replaces yellow card system at SHS and middle schools

The Southington public schools athletic department announced new registration guidelines for the 2017 fall sports season. Athletes will have the added convenience of online registration through FamilyID (www.familyid.com).

FamilyID is a secure registration platform that provides athletes with an easy, user-friendly way to register for middle school and high school programs. The FamilyID system keeps track of profile information to allow each family member to apply for multiple programs throughout the year.

All athletes that are interested in participating in fall sports must register online. There will be no more handing out and collecting of emergency information sheets—which means no more yellow cards.

To register, an applicant must have had a physical exam within the past 13 months which was signed by a physician. It also must be in effect for the entire length of the sports season. If a student’s physical expires during the season, they will not be able to play until a new physical exam is received.

To complete the online registration, applicants will need to include doctor’s information, health insurance information, emergency contact names, and phone numbers. To register, visit www.familyid.com/southington-athletics.

Under the “Programs” title, click on the link of the program you want to sign up for and use your FamilyID login.

Athletes can log into familyid.com at any time to update information and check registration(s). The school nurse will approve registrations after a review of the physical from the doctor.

Registration for high school fall sports is now open. The deadline for registration is Monday, Aug. 14, but the school nurse will be in the office on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to approve physicals. The high school fall sports season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 24. (Football begins on Friday, Aug. 18.)

Cross country programs for Kennedy Middle School and DePaolo Middle School are also using FamilyID.

All online registration and updated physicals must be completed and submitted to the nurse’s office before a student can tryout or practice.

For more information or questions, contact Lee McLean in the Southington High School athletic department, on Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. She can be reached at (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 or lmclean@southingtonschools.org.

For questions about FamilyID, contact 1-888-800-5583, ext. 1, or support@familyid.com.