Road rage incident leads to 2 arrests

A road rage incident in Southington on Saturday, July 29 let to the arrest of two people. Joseph Maldonado, 25, of 71 Sandy Ln. in Meriden, and David Verchinski, 32, of 110 Wedgewood Rd. in Southington, were both arrested for their involvement in the incident.

According to police, both men threw objects at the other’s vehicle, and as a result Verchinski’s vehicle was damaged.

Maldonado was charged with throwing objects at a motor vehicle, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace. Verchinski was charged with throwing objects at a motor vehicle and second degree breach of peace. Each was issued a misdemeanor summons and released on a $500 bond with court appearances scheduled for Aug. 7.