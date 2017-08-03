Police arrest woman for credit card theft

Alissa Capaldo, 26, of 303 New Haven Ave. in Waterbury turned herself in at Southington Police Headquarters on Wednesday, July 26 after learning about an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

According to police, Capaldo and an accomplice claimed a lost wallet at a local grocery store and stated that they knew the owner and would get it back to him. Once the wallet was in their possession, they used the credit cards to purchase items for themselves at several stores in the area.

Capaldo was charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny on a revoked credit card, criminal attempt to commit larceny on a revoked credit card, and conspiracy to commit credit card theft. She was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Aug. 7.