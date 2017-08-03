Obituary: Tracy Gillis Tolboe, 52

Tracy Gillis Tolboe 52 of Putnam, CT formerly from Southington, CT passed away on July 29th 2017 from a brief illness.

She is survived by her longtime companion and friend Dave Ploughman, a daughter Amber Tolboe, her sister Barrilynn Yother, her husband John Yother, two nephews Ryan & Austin Yother and many close friends.

Tracy is predeceased by her mother Nancy Rich, stepfather Ed Rich and brother Alan Gillis,

Tracy enjoyed so many things, but above all she held her family and friends close to her heart. She was a loving, caring and giving woman. She loved animals especially her beloved dog Lily and cat Boo. She enjoyed long talks, music, Harleys and the beach. Tracy had a great sense of humor, a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh.

She would have wanted the memory of her to be a happy one. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday August 26th from 2:00pm to 5:00pm @ Testas Banquet family located at 26 South Center St. in Southington.