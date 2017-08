Irene (Bendot) Dunbar, 79, of Southington, passed away at UConn Medical Center on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Family and friends may gather on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, South End Rd, Plantsville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com