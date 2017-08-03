Obituary: Douglas Coulson Hageman, 66

Douglas Coulson Hageman, 66, of Southington, husband of Gail Cianci-Hageman, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 28, 2017 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

Born in Pittsfield, MA, he was the son of the late L. Coulson Hageman and Cleone (Post) Hageman. Doug was a Southington resident for over 40 years. He was a former member of the Republican State Central Committee, the Connecticut Regional Planning Board, a past President of the Southington Chamber of Commerce, and was a former Chairman of the Southington Zoning Board of Appeals. He was an active member of Bethany Covenant Church, where he served on the Fellowship and Service Committee and Evangelism and Outreach Committee. Doug was also a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Friendship Lodge in Southington, and was a member of the Elks Lodge.

Surviving are his wife, Gail (Wennberg) Cianci-Hageman; his son, Coulson D. Hageman of Southington; his stepdaughter Christina Anderson and her husband Christopher of Southington; his sister, Cleone Johns of Las Vegas, NV; his former spouse, Carol Hageman of Southington; three grandchildren, Brian, Drew, and Nathan; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, and Roy and Grace Wennberg of Kensington; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Nancy. The family would like to thank Dr. Fumo and his staff for their loving care extended to Doug.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 at 11 AM at Bethany Covenant Church. Calling hours are Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 from 4-7 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to Bethany Covenant Church to support Camperships, 785 Mill St., Berlin, CT 06037. Please share a memory of Doug with the family in the on line guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com