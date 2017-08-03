Obituary: Donald P. Burkhardt, 83

Donald P. Burkhardt, 83, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, July 30th at Mid-State Hospital in Meriden. He was the beloved husband of Gloria (Tice) Burkhardt.

He was born in Southington on Sept. 20, 1933, the son of the late Ernest and Ethel Burkhardt. Donald served in the US Army. Prior to his retirement he was a Public Accountant with Al Dudzik. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Southington Elks and the Branford Yacht Club. Don loved golfing, fishing and clamming.

In addition to his wife Gloria he is survived by his children Cynthia Zack of Myrtle Beach, SC, Cathy Russo and Carl Burkhardt both of Southington, his grandchildren Stacey and husband Steven Waldermer, Rebecca Zack, Jessica and husband Jeff Herschaft and Spencer Zack, a brother Ernest and wife Barbara Burkhardt of FL, 2 sisters Shirley Olson of AZ and Evelyn Olson of Farmington.

He was predeceased by a son Donald Burkhardt and a granddaughter Corey Zack.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 3rd at 11:30 am at the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Southington, Burial will be private. Calling hours will be on Thursday morning from 10-11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave. Meriden, CT 06450

