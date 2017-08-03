No rain date for MOTG ‘BootLeg Band’

The Wednesday, Aug. 2 Music on the Green concert featuring “BootLeg Band” was cancelled just before the 7 p.m. start time, due to heavy rainstorms.

Town officials said that the band was present and ready to play and the stagehands, audio technician, and Police Department staff were on hand as well. Therefore, they were committed to pay everyone as though the event had gone on as planned, so the program will not be rescheduled for a later date.

Generally, concerts that get rained out are rescheduled to either the following night or later in the season, but because Wednesday’s show was cancelled at the last minute, staff had to be paid and there will be no rain date.

The next MOTG concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 9 and will feature “Pocket Full of Soul” playing funk, soul, and R&B music.