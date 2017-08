Police arrested a Bristol woman for stealing $100 from an unlocked vehicle at the Comfort Suites, 64 Knotter Dr. in Southington.

On Thursday, July 27 the Southington Police Department arrested Nerissa Watson-Brown, 42, of 86 Wolcott St. in Bristol, and charged her with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny. She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Aug. 7.