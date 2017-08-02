Southington Recreation Department listings for the Aug. 4 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

SOUTHINGTON POOL HOURS—Recreation Park and Memorial Park pools are open for the season. Regular hours of operation for both locations are: Monday-Friday, noon-8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Pool facilities are free and open to Southington residents, but each resident may bring one non-resident guest. Proper ID and proof of residency is required to gain entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. More info and rules at www.southington.org/pools.

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES—Tuesdays through Aug. 22, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free entertainment for all ages. For a list of performances, visit www.southington.org/KES.

SAND VOLLEYBALL CAMP—Aug. 7-11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Recreation Park. Open to Southington children, aged 7-14. Space is limited and registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost is $145. Forms and info at www.southington.org/SandVolleyball.

GIRLS YOUTH FIELD HOCKEY PROGRAM—Wednesdays, Aug. 30-Oct. 4, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (grades 3-5) or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 29-Oct. 5, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (grades 6-8), at the upper lacrosse field at Panthorn Park, 485 Burritt St. Students must bring their own equipment. Program fees vary. Forms, fees, and info at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.

YOUTH MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAMS—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 11-Oct. 21 at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. A 6-week introductory programs for children ages 4-6 (Little Dragon) and 7-12 (Karate Kids). Cost is $69 per child and includes a uniform. Class sizes are limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/MartialArts.

KICKBOXING PROGRAM—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 11-Oct. 21 (Session I) or Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 12-Oct. 21, at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Two 6-week sessions for Southington males and females ages 14 and up. Cost is $99 and includes boxing gloves. Class sizes are limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/KickFit.

MUSIC ON THE GREEN

Free concerts, along with a free car show, takes place every Wednesday May 31 through Sept. 6 on the Town Green. Music begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/MOTG

August

Aug. 9, Pocket Full of Soul (Ali’s Nursery)

Aug. 16, Kyle Niles Band (YMCA)

Aug. 23, Darik and the Funbags (The Summit)

Aug. 30, Heartbeat Dixieland Jazz Band (TD Bank)

September

Sept. 6, Soul Sound Revue (Billy Carlson Heating & AC, Showcase Auto & Recovery)

Sept. 13, River of Dreams (Tighe & Bond, Two Brothers Ice Cream)

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

August

Aug. 13, Boston Pops by the Sea & Harbor Cruise, $140

September

Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December