Southington Public Library listings for the Aug. 4 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.
Here are some upcoming events:
August
- Summer Hours are in effect. Through Labor Day, hours are as follows: Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Saturdays. There will be no Saturday Morning movies during the summer.
- Vanda Koceva is the August Artist of the Month. Paintings by Vanda Koceva of Bristol, a native of Poland and former architect. Her favorite subjects are scenes of the Bible, churches, people, and flowers created using watercolors and acrylics. She also likes to create hand-painted greeting cards. The exhibit is on display during normal business hours.
- All Space, All Summer Film Festival – “Astronaut Farmer.” Friday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m.
- All Space, All Summer Film Festival – “Spaceballs.” Monday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m.
- StarLab planetarium. Thursday, Aug. 10. Presented by the children’s department. Visit a traveling planetarium and take part in a book swap and space-themed crafts.
- Stellar Summer Party (Teens). Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3:30 p.m. Summer reading program culminates with games galore, including Giant Jenga, Hungry Hungry Humans, King-sized Kerplunk, and more. Winners will be drawn for the summer reading program gift cards.
- All Day Solar Eclipse Event. Monday, Aug. 21. Continuous showing of NOVA’s “Secrets of the Sun” in the library meeting room (10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.) Arrive early. Before each showing there will be an opportunity to make a simple card projector for viewing the solar eclipse as well as materials for building a northern hemisphere sundial.
- Teen Movie Matinee – ‘Night of the Comet.’ Wednesday, August 23rd, at 3:30 p.m.
- Cooking the Books: Picnic Foods—Dishes to Make and Take. Thursday Aug 24, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Come to the program ready to share a dish and discuss your experience. “If your experiments yield disastrous results, that’s okay. Bring it along, anyway.” Participants are encouraged to bring your own plate, utensils, and serving spoon. Dishes should arrive ready to eat as there is no kitchen facility on hand. Please also bring 12 copies of your recipe to share. Everyone who attends will receive a binder to store their recipes.
Ongoing
- Anime Club (meets weekly). Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime. Not sure what anime is? Come by and see what all the fuss is about as the library screens episodes of legendary Japanese animation series such as Naruto, Attack on Titan, Cowboy Bebop, and more.
- Cake Pan Collection. Are you celebrating a special holiday or do you have a fan of dinosaurs or cars? Visit the Southington Public Library to see the display of novelty cake pans now available to borrow. The pans are located in the children’s department.
- Exhibit space for local artists (Free). The Gallery at the Southington Public Library provides a venue for local community residents to share their artistic talents in the visual arts with the general public. The Gallery is located on the main level and viewing of the exhibits is available during the library hours, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Jeanne Chmielewski at (860) 628-0947, ext. 6513 or at chmielewskij@southington.org.
- Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.
- Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.
- Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.
- Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.
- Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.
- Southington Sassy Skeins. Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., and Thursdays, at 1 p.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts to share and learn. Mentors will help get you started. The library offers needles and yarn in addition to instruction books to borrow.