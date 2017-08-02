SHS Unified Theater honored for teamwork

The Southington High School Unified Theater club was honored with the teamwork award at the Rockstar Banquet in Bloomfield in May. The local theater group joins students with and without disabilities, and this year’s production was “A Knight Around the World.” The group was selected from hundreds of Unified theater groups across the state. Front, from left, Emily Daley, Madison Beaudoin, Kendra Kochol, Samantha Purushotham, Ariel Perry, and advisor Karen Cavanaugh. Back, Tim Perry, Conor Brush, Jack Terray, Matt Gundersen, Ryan Kosienski, Sam Thomson, and Andrew Gallagher. Missing: Dan Borkowski.