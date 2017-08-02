Seniors listings for the Aug. 4 edition

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

SOUTHINGTON

COFFEE ‘N DESSERT – VERTIGO, DIZZINESS, AND IMBALANCE. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Kasey Adinolfi, physical therapist and vestibular specialist from Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Centers of Southington will present an educational talk about the causes of vertigo and other dizziness and balance issues and how to manage them. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

SOUTHINGTON

FRANKIE VALLI TRIBUTE. 11:30 a.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, Mulberry St. Offered by Friendship Tours. Four broadway veterans recreat the music of Frankie Valli. Cost is $75, includes coffee and donuts with family style lunch. Drive on your own. Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

HAWAIIAN SHIRT NIGHT. 5:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Put on your wildest, most colorful Hawaiian shirt, blouse or dress and enjoy a Hawaiian feast at Hawk’s Landing. Menu: salad, rolls, teriyaki chicken, beef, or pineapple and cherry kabobs, hawaiian rice, ham with pineapple sauce, grilled vegetables, dessert. Cash Bar. DJ Butch Gray. Cost is $18 per person. Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

SOUTHINGTON

BOSTON POPS AT TANGLEWOOD. Dinner at The Cork n’ Hearth or The Red Lion Inn with choice of chicken or fish entrée. After dinner head over to Tanglewood for John Williams’ “Film Night”. He’s a composter that has scored more than 100 films including “Jaws,” “Star Wars”, “E.T”, “Harry Potter”, and more. Cost is $147. Park at the church. Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

SOUTHINGTON

LAKE GEORGE AND SARATOGA. Leaves 2:30 p.m. Visit Saratoga racetrack, 2 nights at Georgian Lakeside Resort, tours of Lake George, Fort Ticonderoga, wineries, dinners, and lake cruise. Cost is $525 double ($695 single). Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

SOUTHINGTON

JOURNEY TO THE WHITE MOUNTAINS. 3 day trip includes Castle in the Clouds estate, Lake Winnepesaukee, 2 nights at North Conway Grand Hotel with shopping, cog train to the top of Mt. Washington, and lunch cruise. 5 meals included. Cost is $611 single ($502 double). Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

SOUTHINGTON

WELCOME TO MOTOWN. 11 a.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, Mulberry St. Featuring Marva Scott as Diana Ross and Tina Turner and CP Lacey as Stevie Wonder and James Brown. Dinner includes salad, pasta, chicken marsala, baked meatloaf, potatoes, vegetables, dessert. Cost is $42. Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com

CALLING ALL BINGO CALLERS. Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Volunteers needed for bingo callers. Contact Carol Volpe, (860) 628-5656.

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. Southington Care Center accepts donations of used iPods or MP3 players to engage residents in a music and memory program. Music has proved to be beneficial in various therapies for people who have dementia. Contact Stacy Carleton, Southington Care Center director of therapeutic recreation, at (860) 378-1286.

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free monthly club for older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activities. Coffee socials, live music, lunch, bingo and more while socializing in a safe and friendly setting. Limited seating and transportation may be provided. RSVP Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.