Police blotter for the Aug. 4 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 23:

Donald Nelson, 51, of 335 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested on July 23 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Magdalena Szczygiel, 32, of 136 Curtiss St., Bristol, was arrested on July 24 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Enzo Ingriselli, 61, of 74 Autran Ave., Southington, was arrested on July 24 and charged with simple trespassing.

Donald Nelson, 51, of 335 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested on July 24 and charged with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order.

Jose A. Lugo, 36, of 75 Union St., Bristol, was arrested on July 25 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Matthew Pardo, 48, of 141 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on July 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Carleton Plummer, 48, of 41 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on July 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny. In a separate incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Alissa Capaldo, 26, of 303 New Haven Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on July 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit on revoked credit card, criminal attempt on revoked credit card, and credit card fraud.

Alina R. Stein, 23, of 114 Daniel Rd., Hamden, was arrested on July 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree assault.

Steven Callender, 32, of 396 Ellis St., New Britain was arrested on July 27 and charged with third degree assault and breach of peace.

Jacob Hamm, 40, of 189 Gannet Dr, Southington, was arrested on July 27 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Nerrisa Watson-Brown, 42, of 86 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested on July 27 and charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny.

Elijah Guadalupe, 19, of 696 Prospect St., Plantsville, was arrested on July 28 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Joseph Maldonado, 25, of 71 Sandy Ln., Meriden, was arrested on July 29 and charged with third degree criminal mischief, throwing objects at a motor vehicle, and second degree breach of peace.

David Verchinski, 32, of 110 Wedgewood, Southington, was arrested on July 29 and charged with second degree breach of peace and throwing objects at a motor vehicle.