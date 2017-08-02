Local hairdressers volunteer services at Bread for Life

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Bread for Life and Ally G’s Everyday Angels Foundation teamed up to offer haircuts, beard trimmings, manicures, and chair massages to BFL patrons. On July 10, volunteers came to BFL and provided these services while clients were there.

Administrative director Missy Cipriano said that after meeting Allyson Genovese, founder of Ally G’s, they worked together to create the initiative. The foundation raises money and awareness for lives in need through community action to promote the general welfare of society.

The group partnered with BFL to help underprivileged clients look and feel better.

“Going forward, I wanted to have more dates,” Cipriano said. “We’re going to go right through, offering it once a month.”

Genovese, who was named 2016 Mrs. Connecticut America, has spent the last ten years coordinating and hosting charity events for everything from animal shelters and cancer research to veterans programs and children’s hospitals. She continues that philanthropic work through her foundation, which will now directly benefit people in Southington.

Ally G’s and BFL are currently seeking volunteers—who must be a licensed stylist/therapist—to donate time and resources to giving haircuts, manicures, beard trimmings, and massages for Bread for Life patrons. The pampering happens right in the dining room, so patrons don’t have to travel to salons.

Cipriano got special approval through the Plainville-Southington Regional Health District to conduct the stylings in the soup kitchen.

“If I take everything food-related out of this dining room—because we have doors separating the kitchen—it is just a room with tables and chairs,” Cipriano said. Everything was put behind closed doors and not returned until after everything was cleaned up. Since the first event was such a success, the two organizations will continue their partnership for the rest of the year.

Now, one Monday per month will be set aside for hair services in the BFL dining room. The services will be offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and it is offered free of cost to patrons. Southington Community Services was also notified, so that they can refer people to receive haircuts.

Upcoming dates include, Aug. 7, Aug. 28, and Sept. 11, but the Aug. 28 session will be a special kids-only back-to-school event.

Licensed stylists that are interested in volunteering should call Ally G’s Everyday Angels Foundation at (203) 233-3780 and (203) 676-3485 or Bread for Life at (860) 276-8389.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Jen Cardines, email her at JCardines@SouthingtonObserver.com.