Fire Report for the Aug. 4 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 40 incidents from Monday, July 17 to Sunday, July 23:

Monday, July 17

8:12:58 a.m., Bridle Path Dr. and Savage St., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

9:23:15 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

10:00:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

10:24:23 a.m., 684 W. Center St., Unauthorized burning

1:08:10 p.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Alarm system activation, no fire

6:05:41 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

6:13:02 p.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation

6:43:48 p.m., 34 Connecticut Ave., Service Call

Tuesday, July 18

5:25:04 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire

8:31:25 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit 29, Assist police or other government entity

8:51:16 a.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation

10:40:50 a.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Service Call

1:50:04 p.m., West St. and I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

2:58:35 p.m., 35 Nunzio Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

3:29:27 p.m., 209 Main St., Medical assist, assist EMS

5:19:14 p.m., 13 Meander Ln., Smoke from barbecue, tar kettle

7:22:46 p.m., 978 Pleasant St., Service Call

Wednesday, July 19

9:53:58 a.m., 270 N. Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

10:10:52 a.m., 1137 West St., Vehicle accident

11:55:04 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

12:40:52 p.m., Bristol St. and Main St., Vehicle accident

3:47:13 p.m., 142 Empress Dr., Lock-in

4:08:27 p.m., 965 Woodruff St., Dispatched and cancelled en route

Thursday, July 20

8:42:00 a.m., 655 Queen St., Shell, Lock-out Vehicle

8:44:01 a.m., 160 Whistling Straits Dr., Smoke detector activation

10:07:51 a.m., 32 Summer St., Smoke detector activation

2:50:36 p.m., 410 Queen St., Price Chopper, Arcing, shorted electrical

8:44:00 p.m., 249 Loper St., Carbon monoxide incident

Friday, July 21

5:00:00 p.m., 240 Spring St., Crystal Bees, Public service

6:23:45 p.m., 392 West St., Power line down

6:53:23 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

10:33:59 p.m., East St. and Meriden Ave., Vehicle Accident

10:44:59 p.m., 250 Pin Oak Dr., Vehicle accident

Saturday, July 22

4:12:05 a.m., Woodruff St. and Berlin Ave., Vehicle Accident

12:54:09 p.m., 88 Douglas St., Assist invalid

3:01:49 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Lock-out Building

11:08:58 p.m., Queen St. and Town Line Rd., Extrication of victim(s)

11:18:26 p.m., 104 Peters Circle, Dispatched and cancelled en route

11:34:09 p.m., 556 Mulberry St., Aqua Turf, EMS call, excluding vehicle

Sunday, July 23