Cadillac Ranch attracts thousands

A Bike Night to Benefit Veterans on July 26 attracted nearly 2,000 bikers and attracted 3,000 people, reported Jennifer Sequenzia of All-American Productions, which mounted the event at Cadillac Ranch on Jude Lane. There were over 1,200 motorcycles at the Cadillac Ranch, 400 motorcyclists in the parking lot at Golf Quest, and more than 100 motorcycles lining Jude Lane. The event was free, but collections were taken to raise money for the The Major Steven Roy Andrews Fishing Outreach Program for Veterans. The program takes veterans fishing and gives them a way to deal with issues from their service, be it mental or physical ones.

Photos by MIKE CHAIKEN