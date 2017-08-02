400th strike out secured in Bees’ victory

GILBLAIR NOTCHES 400TH CAREER STRIKEOUT IN 4-2 WIN

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bierfeldt, Griffin homer, Gilblair gets 400th career K, Hinshaw extends on base streak to 22 in 4-2 win vs. Lancaster #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: With the game tied at 2, the Bees executed a double steal with Jordan Hinshaw swiping third and Jon Griffin taking second in the bottom of the 6th inning with Michael Crouse at the plate. Crouse would strike out, but that would bring Michael Baca to the plate, who would bring Hinshaw home with an RBI single. It gave New Britain a 3-2 lead at the time; a lead they would hold until the final out.

Pitchers of Record: W: Nate Roe (5-3) | L: Rommie Lewis (6-8) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (9)

Player(s) of the Game: Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 3-3, HR, 2 RBI | Steve Clevenger (Lancaster) – 2-4, RBI

Next Game: Wednesday, August 2nd, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (9-15, 35-59) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (15-9, 53-40)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Nick Greenwood (1-3, 5.15) | Lancaster: RHP Joe Gardner (0-0, 0.00)

Bees Buzz: On the first day of each month this season, the Bees have hit at least one home run in the game that they played on that respective day…With a single in the top of the 4th inning, Jordan Hinshaw extended his on base streak to 22 consecutive games, extending the season high for the Bees in that category…With 2 strikeouts in tonight’s game, Shawn Gilblair has totaled 400 strikeouts in his professional career…Conor Bierfeldt hit his team leading 17th home run of the season in the top of the 4th inning…Jon Griffin hit his 6th home run of the season in the top of the 8th inning, his third home run this past week…With 1 1/3 innings pitched in tonight’s game, Nate Roe is now 1 1/3 innings away from 300 innings pitched in his professional career…Tonight is the first time that Jordan Hinshaw scored 2 runs in a game in his Atlantic League career…Jon Griffin had 3 hits in tonight’s game for his team leading eighth 3 hit game of the season…With 1/3 of an inning pitched in tonight’s game, Brandon Fry is now 1 1/3 innings away from 100 innings pitched as a member of the Bees…Tonight’s game was the same exact amount of time as last night’s game (3 hours, 16 minutes)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 234, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 257, including postseason.