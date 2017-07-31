Obituary: Sandra (Bergeron) Pierry, 67

Sandra (Bergeron) Pierry, 67, formerly of Southington passed away on July 24, 2017 in Murrieta, CA. She was the wife of Anthony Pierry.

She was born in New Haven, CT on Sept. 18, 1949, the daughter of the late Frederick and Lillian (Potter) Bergeron.

In addition to her husband Tony she leaves two sons Michael Pierry and Matthew Pierry both of Bristol, two brothers, Donald Bergeron and Frederick Bergeron, two sisters Shirley Ashe and Joan Russell, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-6 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. A memorial service will be held at 6 pm

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Spreen St. Framingham, MA 01701

