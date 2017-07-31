Obituary: Richard Joseph Terino Sr.

He loved cartoons.

He knew full measure of laughter and tears across his ninety-three years, and those he shared with family and all around him. Richard Joseph Terino Sr. instilled and filled in us a love of life, leaving so many memories in time spent by his side.

Over these past years, he yearned to be reunited with the “only” woman for him, Gloria, his wife, once again. On July 28, 2017, in DeBary, Florida, Richard passed away after a brief illness. In heaven, their reunion is now made so.

He has imprinted his earthly time in the minds and hearts of his children: Cheryl Pressley, Richard Terino Jr., and Denise Lovallo. His life remains in his grandchildren: Melissa Lovallo, Rachel Dalton, and Eric Terino. In Michael and D.J. Lovallo and his great-grandchild, Jacob, he lives beyond generations.

In the granddaughter he and Gloria helped raise, Jessica Pressley, he leaves a veritable third daughter. Her little dog, Abby, his shadow and pal shall certainly seek Grampa’s soothing touch days from now.

This WW II Navy veteran in the Pacific theater, one of the “greatest generation,” in serving his country offered a part of himself and has touched us all.

He was predeceased by Gloria, his wife, his father and mother, Pasquele “Pat” and Rose Terino and sisters, Michaelina “Mickey” Polaski and Sophie Terino. May all be reunited in the light and love of our Lord at this time.

Donations may be made to The National Shrine of St. Jude Claretian Missionaries at www.shrineof stjude.org (312-544-8230).