Obituary: Michelle Ladd, 31

Michelle Ladd, 31, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at her home.

Born May 27, 1986 in Meriden, a lifelong resident of Southington, she was the daughter of Debbie (Budnick) Ladd of Southington and the late Walter Ladd.

Michelle was employed by the Travel Centers of America where she worked for many years. She graduated from Naugatuck Valley Community College in 2016 with an Associate’s Degree, and was currently attending Central CT State University to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.

In addition to her mother she leaves behind her brothers Michael Ladd and Ryan Garry both of Southington; a niece Isabella Ladd and a nephew Vincent Ladd. She also leaves behind her cat “Khaleesi”. She was predeceased by a brother Timothy Ladd.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday 10:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville for a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. for online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com